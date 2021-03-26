NBC News Analyst: Joe Biden Sounds, Looks Tired at First Press Conference

NBC News senior political analyst Jonathan Allen remarked Thursday that President Joe Biden sounded and looked “tired” during the first press conference of his administration.

Biden sounding and looking tired partway through. — Jonathan Allen (@jonallendc) March 25, 2021

Despite pledging transparency to the media, Biden went 64 days without holding a press conference since entering the White House.

The topic of immigration weighed heavily on the press conference, where Biden attempted to beat back the perception that his “nice guy” image was causing thousands of migrants to travel from South America to the U.S.-Mexico border.

“I’d like to think it’s because I’m a nice guy but it’s not,” Biden told reporters. “The truth of the matter is, nothing has changed.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --