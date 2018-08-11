    True Pundit

    NBC Knocks Melania Trump’s Parents Becoming U.S. Citizens

    First Lady Melania Trump’s parents, Viktor and Amalija Knavs took the oath to become U.S. citizens on Thursday but NBC Nightly News was not having it. The broadcast network speculated that they received special treatment in the process and possibly used chain migration, a program the President opposes, even though the process still exists and still legal.

    “Now to new questions tonight about a possible double standard when it comes to the first family,” declared a seemingly offended Lester Holt. “First lady Melania Trump’s parents becoming brand new U.S. citizens today apparently through a process that President Trump has repeatedly railed against and has said he wants to end.”

    The report was delivered NBC’s often resentful White House correspondent Peter Alexander, who noted the First Lady’s parents were “Slovenia immigrants taking the oath in New York City.” “Their experience reigniting questions whether they obtained citizenship through chain migration, a family unification process President Trump’s repeatedly denounced,” he announced with great sarcasm.

    Alexander appeared skeptical of their lawyer’s insistence that they did not receive any special treatment by the government. “Asked if Knavses used chain migration, the lawyer told The New York Times, ‘I suppose it’s a dirty– dirtier word,’” he added.

    And as if he broke a big scoop in the case, Alexander reported that “the First Lady’s parents are familiar faces at the White House. Mrs. Trump missing today’s private ceremony, although she reportedly sponsored her parents’ visa applications after she became a citizen in 2006.”READ MORE


    Viktor and Amalija Knavs, the parents of first lady Melania Trump, took the citizenship oath on Thursday, August 9, their lawyer, Michael Wildes, confirmed to Fox News.

    But of course, it took most of the liberal mainstream media about a nanosecond to go after the in-laws of President Donald Trump about this development, as well as the president and the first lady themselves.

    The New York Times led with this headline: “Melania Trump’s Parents Become U.S. Citizens, Using ‘Chain Migration’ Trump Hates.”

    https://twitter.com/ananavarro/status/1027596055075086336

    And there was this, from CNN: “Melania Trump Used Visa Opposed by Her Husband to Get Her Parents’ Citizenship.” – READ MORE

     

