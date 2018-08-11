NBC Knocks Melania Trump’s Parents Becoming U.S. Citizens

First Lady Melania Trump’s parents, Viktor and Amalija Knavs took the oath to become U.S. citizens on Thursday but NBC Nightly News was not having it. The broadcast network speculated that they received special treatment in the process and possibly used chain migration, a program the President opposes, even though the process still exists and still legal.

“Now to new questions tonight about a possible double standard when it comes to the first family,” declared a seemingly offended Lester Holt. “First lady Melania Trump’s parents becoming brand new U.S. citizens today apparently through a process that President Trump has repeatedly railed against and has said he wants to end.”

The report was delivered NBC’s often resentful White House correspondent Peter Alexander, who noted the First Lady’s parents were “Slovenia immigrants taking the oath in New York City.” “Their experience reigniting questions whether they obtained citizenship through chain migration, a family unification process President Trump’s repeatedly denounced,” he announced with great sarcasm.

Alexander appeared skeptical of their lawyer’s insistence that they did not receive any special treatment by the government. “Asked if Knavses used chain migration, the lawyer told The New York Times, ‘I suppose it’s a dirty– dirtier word,’” he added.

And as if he broke a big scoop in the case, Alexander reported that “the First Lady’s parents are familiar faces at the White House. Mrs. Trump missing today’s private ceremony, although she reportedly sponsored her parents’ visa applications after she became a citizen in 2006.”– READ MORE

Viktor and Amalija Knavs, the parents of first lady Melania Trump, took the citizenship oath on Thursday, August 9, their lawyer, Michael Wildes, confirmed to Fox News

But of course, it took most of the liberal mainstream media about a nanosecond to go after the in-laws of President Donald Trump about this development, as well as the president and the first lady themselves.

The New York Times led with this headline: “Melania Trump’s Parents Become U.S. Citizens, Using ‘Chain Migration’ Trump Hates.”

Donald Trump has railed against what he calls "chain migration" for years – which is a little awkward, considering it's the reason his own in-laws were able to become U.S. citizens. @chrislhayes has the latest: https://t.co/IlgJQ0qOwX — MSNBC (@MSNBC) August 10, 2018

Melania Trump's parents have been sworn in as U.S. citizens, making them the latest beneficiaries of the kind of "chain migration" their son-in-law would like to curb. https://t.co/iiH9x1niJX (Photo: AP) pic.twitter.com/Cuh8xFZkH2 — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) August 10, 2018

Dem strategist: Trump is "hypocritical" for allowing Melania's parents to become citizens through chain migration https://t.co/BBdgcL6qL3 pic.twitter.com/5f9CPS9Ch2 — The Hill (@thehill) August 10, 2018

"Some people come in, and they bring their whole family with them, who can be truly evil. NOT ACCEPTABLE!" —@realDonaldTrump https://t.co/nrF74iNW6q — Mother Jones (@MotherJones) August 10, 2018

Trump thinks "chain migration" is bringing in the wrong people. Unless it’s his in-laws. https://t.co/0LrSKcmGPB — Vox (@voxdotcom) August 10, 2018

I'm glad for Melania Trump's parents that they have become US citizens as President of Hypocrisy Trump denounces the "chain migration" that made it possible. https://t.co/3CyLiFXAqN pic.twitter.com/dzWg45zk1M — Kenneth Roth (@KenRoth) August 10, 2018

https://twitter.com/ananavarro/status/1027596055075086336

By the way, if you think it was a coincidence that the Space Force nonsense was announced the same day Melania Trump's parents became U.S. citizens via a policy Donald Trump has repeatedly denounced, I've got a bridge made of MAGA hats to sell you — Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) August 10, 2018

And there was this, from CNN: “Melania Trump Used Visa Opposed by Her Husband to Get Her Parents’ Citizenship.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1