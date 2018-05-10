NBC Investigates Itself, Finds No ‘Culture’ of Sexual Harassment

Months after one of its biggest network stars left the airwaves in disgrace amid allegations of sexual harassment and other misconduct, NBC Universal released a report effectively absolving itself of any responsibility in fostering an environment where such alleged abuses could take place.

The findings suggested no one in NBC management was made aware of claims against “Today” host Matt Lauer at the time of his alleged harassment of at least four women.

“We found no evidence indicating that any NBC News or Today show leadership, News HR or others in positions of authority in the News Division received any complaints about Lauer’s workplace behavior prior to Nov. 27, 2017,” the report states.

Furthermore, the review claims that the women who have since come forward publicly with their claims against Lauer “did not tell their direct manager or anyone else in a position of authority about their sexual encounters” at the time.

Fox News spoke to several sources close to the company, however, who expressed serious reservations about the report’s conclusions. Some insiders speculate the motive behind the internal review was not to find out the facts but to protect network executives. – READ MORE

