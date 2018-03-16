NBC Ignores Report McCabe Misled Investigators, ABC Frets for His Pension (VIDEO)

On Wednesday, word leaked out that the FBI’s Inspector General’s office was recommending former deputy director, Andrew McCabe be fired for misleading their investigators who were looking into the handling of the Clinton e-mail investigation. The report hasn’t been made public yet but it comes as the Trump administration was experiencing numerous firings. While ABC, CBS, and NBC had previously hyped such firings, NBC ignored this one as ABC spent more time worried about McCabe’s pension.

ABC’s World News Tonight spend almost two minutes on the McCabe story, one minute and 58 seconds to be precise. Of that time, they spent one minute and eight seconds worrying about McCabe’s pension, and Trump’s tweets about it, since he could be fired just days before he was eligible to receive it. In stark contrast, they only spent a mere 15 seconds on the details of him misleading federal investigators.

“The Justice Department inspector general finding McCabe allowed FBI officials to speak with a reporter about the Clinton foundation probe and then misled investigators who asked him about it. Those close to McCabe say he denies intentionally misleading anyone,” was all Chief Justice Correspondent Pierre Thomas had to say.

ABC anchor David Muir set the tone for the report to be centered on McCabe’s pension in his introduction to the segment. “Also at this hour, we are following what will be a major decision by President Trump’s attorney general, Jeff Sessions. Will he fire a top FBI official just days before his retirement,” he fretted. “The FBI’s outgoing deputy director, Andrew McCabe, four days from retiring. His pension now at stake.” – READ MORE

