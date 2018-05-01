NBC Excuses Offensive Correspondents’ Dinner: ‘The President Has Said Much Worse’

In an attempt to rationalize the crude and offensive performance by comedian Michelle Wolf at Saturday’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner, on Monday, co-host Savannah Guthrie led off NBC’s Today show by noting that “the performer’s defenders say the President has said much worse.”

“Over the line? The backlash is fierce over a comedian’s monologue at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. Did it go too far?…President Trump firing back overnight, while the performer’s defenders say the President has said much worse,” Guthrie proclaimed at the top of the show.

In the report that followed, correspondent Peter Alexander claimed that Wolf’s nasty performance was “igniting a fierce debate about where to draw the line under a president who’s faced sharp criticism of his own for his language and personal attacks.” Later, after noting that “Wolf sparked outrage with her blistering routine” which “many viewed as crude and mean,” the reporter still tried to blame Trump:“Taking aim at a presidency many have criticized for the same thing.”– READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1