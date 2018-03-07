NBC demotes Megyn Kelly’s struggling Sunday night show to ‘periodic’ airings only

Megyn Kelly’s Sunday night newsmagazine on NBC was originally billed as a weekly program, but has been demoted to a program that will air “periodically,” according to a press release sent Tuesday by the network.

“Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly” had an eight-episode run in the summer of 2017 to kick off Kelly’s tour at the Peacock Network before her 9 a.m. ET daily show premiered in the fall. “Sunday Night” struggled to gain an audience, averaging 3.7 million total viewers during its initial eight-week run. The show typically lost to 7 p.m. broadcast competition such as “60 Minutes” and “America’s Funniest Home Videos.”

The newsmagazine was also beset by bad publicity, including harsh criticism of Kelly’s interview with alt-right provocateur Alex Jones. The ratings-challenged Sunday show was always scheduled to take a break for NBC’s coverage of “Sunday Night Football” and the Winter Olympics but was expected to return.

NBC News sent a press release touting Kelly’s upcoming hour-long primetime special with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday and media watchdogs were quick to notice a sentence at the end of the release.

“This special marks the return of the weekend primetime newsmagazines Kelly will anchor periodically this spring and summer until football season,” the release stated, adding that it is “dependent on Kelly’s schedule with her weekday morning program.” – READ MORE

