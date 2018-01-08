True Pundit

Entertainment Politics

NBC Deletes Endorsement Of Oprah As ‘OUR Future President’ After Outrage

Posted on by
Share:

NBC has deleted a deeply controversial tweet from last night’s Golden Globes. During the award show, the official NBC handle tweeted that Oprah will be “OUR future president” during the opening monologue.

There has been a great deal of speculation about the iconic talk show host running for president.

The tweet led to bipartisan outrage online, with reporters and commenters on both sides saying it was a bad look for a national news company to openly endorse a potential candidate for president, even if the tweet was meant to be a joke.

READ MORE:

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

NBC Made A Major, Major, MAJOR Slip Up Cheering Oprah -- Now They're Eating Crow
NBC Made A Major, Major, MAJOR Slip Up Cheering Oprah -- Now They're Eating Crow

NBC has deleted a deeply controversial tweet from last night's Golden Globes. During the award show, the official NBC handle tweeted that Oprah will be "OUR future president" during the opening monolo
The Daily Caller The Daily Caller
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: