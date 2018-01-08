NBC Deletes Endorsement Of Oprah As ‘OUR Future President’ After Outrage

NBC has deleted a deeply controversial tweet from last night’s Golden Globes. During the award show, the official NBC handle tweeted that Oprah will be “OUR future president” during the opening monologue.

There has been a great deal of speculation about the iconic talk show host running for president.

The tweet led to bipartisan outrage online, with reporters and commenters on both sides saying it was a bad look for a national news company to openly endorse a potential candidate for president, even if the tweet was meant to be a joke.

READ MORE:

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *