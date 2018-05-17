NBC cancels ‘extremely liberal’ drama ‘Rise’ amid backlash for mocking Christianity with far-left talking points

NBC has canceled “Rise” after critics accused the show of being anti-Christian and going out of its way to squeeze in liberal talking points.

The Media Research Center, which has tracked the “extremely liberal high school drama” for bias against Christians, posted an article celebrating its demise. “Rise,” which starred Rosie Perez and Josh Radnor, was about a drama teacher who polarizes the town with his passion for musicals – specifically the provocative “Spring Awakening.”

The now-canceled show featured episodes about a teacher encouraging a male student to act in a kissing scene with another male despite expressing that his Catholic parents wouldn’t approve, a priest featuring what Slusher called “stereotypical gay mannerisms,” a pregnant minor contemplating abortion, a transgender teen and an assortment of other topics that critics feel paint Catholics as homophobes.

“Rise” was also criticized for an episode that accused Catholics of hiding in shadows when it comes to issues such as homosexuality that aired a few days prior to Good Friday and Easter.- READ MORE

