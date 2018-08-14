NBC Abandons Own Crew To Avoid Spoiling “Peaceful Antifa Protest” Narrative

One NBC News camera caught what happened on Saturday in Charlottesville when their camera crew was approached by far-left antifa members. We warn you that the video is graphic, but it’s imperative to put what happened in the proper context.

According to Newsbusters, after playing the video, NBC switched to Garrett Haake outside the White House, who had a different take on the confrontation.

“Overnight, tense moments in the streets of Charlottesville, Virginia, far left protesters heckling the media and chanting anti-police slogans,” Haake said.

Perhaps most tellingly, no footage of the attack was used.