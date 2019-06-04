NBA Teams Consider Ditching the Term ‘Owner’ Because It’s ‘Racially Insensitive’

Several NBA teams are considering moving away from the title “team owner,” because some are uncomfortable using the term in a majority black league.

Several teams are now employing different terms to call team owners to avoid the “racially insensitive” term of “owner,” TMZ reports.

Last year, the topic was raised on LeBron James’ talk show, The Shop, where Warriors forward Draymond Green bristled at the term.

“You shouldn’t say owner,” Green said at the time. Green added that owners should be called CEOs or majority shareholder, or some other term because it was insensitive to say a white man owns the labor of black men.

Since then, at least two teams have moved away from "owner."