NBA Store Allows ‘Defund Police,’ ‘Beware of Jews’ on Custom Jerseys, But Not ‘Free Hong Kong’

n keeping with league policy on political statements, the official online store of the NBA does not permit fans to order a custom jersey with the phrase “Free Hong Kong” printed on the back.

“Free Hong Kong” is one of the many phrases banned under the NBA’s new jersey policy, which allows players to display certain political messages such as “Black Lives Matter,” but prohibits messages critical of the Chinese regime.

Typing “Free Hong Kong” into the text box on the NBA store’s custom jersey page returns the following message: “We are unable to customize this item with the text you have entered. Please try a different entry.” – READ MORE

