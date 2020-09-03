NBA Ratings Crash Continues, Lakers Big Win Least-Watched Game of Series

TV ratings for the NBA are still failing and the clinching game for most woke team of all, the L.A. Lakers, was the lowest rated game of their series.

The leagues’ last slate of playoff games were nearly all down a few percentage points from the previous week’s games. Worse, they were off double-digits from last year.

One of the worst showings was the L.A. Lakers’ series-clinching win which ended up being the least watched game of the series slipping one percent in the ratings over Game 2, according to Sports Media Watch.

The site also noted that NASCAR trounced LeBron and the Lakers Game 5 ratings, with NASCAR finishing “comfortably ahead at a 2.4 and 3.87 million,” SMW reported.

In specific games, Saturday’s Blazers-Lakers game earned a 1.8 rating with 2.92 million viewers on TNT. That was down in ratings and a one percent loss in viewership from Game 4 five nights earlier (1.9, 2.98M).

Compared to the playoffs in 2019, it was down 18 percent in the ratings and 16 percent in viewership. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --