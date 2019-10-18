NBA legend Michael Jordan opens medical clinic for underprivileged patients in Charlotte

NBA legend Michael Jordan has decided to spend part of his fortune on helping the most underprivileged members of his community.

On Thursday, an emotional Jordan opened the first of two Charlotte medical clinics funded by him and his family. The clinic, located in a lower-income section of the city, will provide vital access to primary and preventive care to residents, including those who are uninsured or underinsured.

Thanks to a generous $7 million donation from @NBA legend Michael Jordan low-income Charlotte residents of all ages now have access to get the affordable medical care they need, with or without insurance. pic.twitter.com/dpJHVwCpmU — Novant Health (@NovantHealth) October 17, 2019

Novant Health, which will operate the facility in West Charlotte, tweeted Thursday that Jordan had donated $7 million to help make the Michael Jordan Family Medical Clinic a reality.

“The money is not the issue to me. It’s the commitment to be able to make a difference and make an impact to a community that in the future will make an impact to the city of Charlotte,” said Jordan, who owns the hometown Hornets. ” … This is a very emotional thing for me to be able to give back to a community that has supported me over the years.” – read more