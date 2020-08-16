NBA fires veteran photographer for posting offensive meme about Kamala Harris on Facebook

The NBA has cut ties with a freelance photographer who worked with the Houston Rockets for more than three decades, after the league discovered he posted a meme on Facebook that referred to Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) by a derogatory term.

Shortly after presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden announced that Harris would be joining his ticket, Houston-based freelance photographer Bill Baptist shared a meme to his Facebook page that made fun of Biden’s campaign logo and his running mate that read, “Joe and the Hoe.”

When former WNBA star Sheryl Swoopes saw Baptist’s post, she shared it on her own timeline and called for the NBA to fire the photographer, writing, “So this guy works for the NBA but covers the Houston Rockets. Has been around for a while. Even worked for the Houston Comets. It’s amazing how people will smile in your face but eventually their true colors will show. @NBA and Houston Rockets he needs to GO!!! So disrespectful. Bill Baptiste (sic) shame on you!!!” – READ MORE

