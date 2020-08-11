NBA Analyst Stan Van Gundy: Stop Ripping China, America ‘Committed Genocide,’ ‘Enslaved, Lynched’

On Thursday, Stan van Gundy, the former head Coach for the Detroit Pistons, Orlando Magic, and Miami Heat, who now serves as an NBA analyst for TNT and NBA TV, issued a vicious attack on America in response to an article ripping the NBA that stated, “When National Hockey League games used to turn into brawls, the joke was ‘I went to a fight and a hockey game broke out.’ Now you can tune into a social justice protest and a Chinese Basketball Association game might break out.”

We committed genocide against Native Americans. We have enslaved, lynched, segregated and incarcerated blacks over 400 years. Women couldn’t vote for 140 years. Using abuses elsewhere to try to distract from our own poor record on human rights is dishonest https://t.co/3TyPJrbZPA — Stan Van Gundy (@realStanVG) August 6, 2020

