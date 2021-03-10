NBA All-Star Ratings Crash 24%, Hit All-Time Low

The NBA All-Star game proved to have very little star power indeed, as the annual event hit all-time lows in ratings and viewership.

On a night where the league celebrated Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) while matched-up against Oprah’s interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, America’s foremost social justice-minded sports league suffered its lowest numbers in ratings and viewership.

“Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game, which included the Dunk Contest at halftime, averaged a combined 3.1 rating and 5.94 million viewers across TNT and TBS — down 24% in ratings and 18% in viewership from last year (4.1, 7.28M) and the lowest rated and least-watched edition of the game,” Sports Media Watch reported.

The 3.1 rating number for the All-Star Game matched the very bad 3.1 rating that Game 3 of the NBA Finals drew last year. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --