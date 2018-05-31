NBA Accidentally Orders ‘NRA Finals’ Caps, Gives to Players Before Realizing Mistake

Liberals might be howling, but this championship hat’s a winner.

After two nail-biting series that went the full seven games in the NBA conference finals, victory celebrations by the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors over the weekend were getting attention around the country from people who might never have watched a basketball game in their lives.

And it had nothing to do with the teams shooting on the court.

Looks like the @NBA was smart to make generic Finals hats. All they had to do now is glue on the winning team's patch. Only problem is that it looks like 2018 NRA Finals lol. #NRA #LeBron pic.twitter.com/iOayXOTUCv — William Weske (@WilliamWeske) May 28, 2018

Thanks to the design of a commemorative cap for the occasion, which featured a team logo placed onto generic “NBA Finals” wording, it appeared to many social media users that the teams were headed to a championship series produced by the National Rifle Association.- READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1