True Pundit

Sports

NBA Accidentally Orders ‘NRA Finals’ Caps, Gives to Players Before Realizing Mistake

Posted on by
Share:

Liberals might be howling, but this championship hat’s a winner.

After two nail-biting series that went the full seven games in the NBA conference finals, victory celebrations by the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors over the weekend were getting attention around the country from people who might never have watched a basketball game in their lives.

And it had nothing to do with the teams shooting on the court.

Thanks to the design of a commemorative cap for the occasion, which featured a team logo placed onto generic “NBA Finals” wording, it appeared to many social media users that the teams were headed to a championship series produced by the National Rifle Association.- READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

NBA Accidentally Orders 'NRA Finals' Caps, Gives to Players Before Realizing Mistake
NBA Accidentally Orders 'NRA Finals' Caps, Gives to Players Before Realizing Mistake

Easily triggered liberals, naturally, started crying foul.

Conservative Tribune Conservative Tribune
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: