Navy SEAL Who Killed Osama Bin Laden Has Message for al-Baghdadi: ‘Tell Bin Laden I Said What’s Up’

Robert O’Neill, the Navy SEAL who killed al-Qaeda leader Osama Bin Laden, had a message for Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the recently slain leader of the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS), saying, “Hey scumbag, tell bin Laden I said what’s up”:

Hey scumbag, tell bin Laden I said what’s up. — Robert J. O’Neill (@mchooyah) October 27, 2019

O’Neill famously took the shot that killed bin Laden during a SEAL Team Six raid to kill or capture bin Laden, who was found hiding out in a compound in Abottabad, Pakistan.

President Trump announced on Sunday morning that the U.S. military had conducted a raid that killed al-Baghdadi, who was holed up in a compound in Idlib.

He went into graphic detail on how al-Baghdadi was chased down and killed. He was chased by U.S. forces and canines into a tunnel. Al-Baghadi brought three young children into the tunnel with him, and detonated his suicide vest, killing himself and his children.