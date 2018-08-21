Navy SEAL Tears Apart Gov. Cuomo After He Bashed America as Never Being That Great

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo caused a firestorm of backlash last week after he stated America could never be great again because America “was never that great.”

In addition to double amputee Marine Corps veteran Joey Jones calling Cuomo’s stance cowardly for his words of “self pity,” Navy SEAL veteran and CEO of Bottle Breacher Eli Crane told IJR he “was very disappointed” to hear Cuomo’s view of America.

“Honestly, I believe his very comments prove once again just how great this country really is,” Crane said.

“You can freely say just about anything as false, ignorant and stupid as Governor Cuomo’s comments with the only consequences being a PR nightmare or public criticism,” he elaborated. “You won’t be thrown in the slammer or receive 50 lashes like you might under several tyrannical regimes around the world.”

From the viewpoint as a combat veteran, Crane said he finds Cuomo’s comments “and this overall anti-Americanism sentiment that seems to be permeating from the liberal left very sad and delusional” since he’s been to places that would be described as not great. – READ MORE

Gov. Andrew Cuomo isn’t letting a week’s worth of blow-back deter him from doubling down on his comments that “America was never great.” During a speech to worshippers at the First Baptist Church of Crown Heights in Brooklyn, Cuomo called President Donald Trump “un-American” and accused his supporters of racism and sexism.

The New York Post reports that Cuomo launched into a tirade during a religious-themed campaign stop referring to Trump as “King Trump,” “the great divider-in -chief of this nation,” and accusing the President of enabling a culture of “sexism, racism, bigotry and intolerance.”

“It’s un-American for this president to be spreading the division among us when it was his job to bring unity to all of us,” Cuomo said.

“Every neighborhood has it, the scared small man in the house with the high fence and the shiny mailbox, afraid of people who are different. Afraid of people who are a different religion, who speak a different language, who come from a different place,” he continued. “The person is threatened by diversity and uses anger to hide the fear.” – READ MORE