Navy SEAL Congressman Has Brutal Comeback When Asked Why He Needs High-Capacity Magazines

Rep. Scott Taylor (R-Va.) commented on a tweet posted by Tim Kaine, and he did not hold back.

Taylor, a former Navy SEAL serving Virginia’s 2nd District, is extremely supportive of the NRA and Second Amendment freedoms.

Kaine posted criticism about magazines, comparing the ones that deer hunters are allowed to use with the high-capacity magazines that are legal to purchase and have been used in mass shootings:

Ten rounds. That's the magazine limit allowed in Kentucky while hunting deer. Yet when we call for similar limits on assault weapons used in mass shootings, we're told it violates the 2nd Amendment. Why are we valuing deer lives more than human life? — Tim Kaine (@timkaine) March 12, 2018

That, my friend, is because the 2nd amendment is not for deer hunting. https://t.co/CFLzMgEABl — Scott Taylor (@Scotttaylorva) March 14, 2018

However, Taylor came in swinging with his comment on the tweet. – READ MORE

