Navy SEAL Advances to Texas Republican Primary Runoff

Retired Navy SEAL Dan Crenshaw will face a Texas state representative in the Republican primary runoff for the seat of retiring U.S. Rep Ted Poe.

Crenshaw served combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, where he lost his right eye after encountering an improvised explosive device in the deadly Helmand province. He is set to compete against first-term State Rep. Kevin Roberts in the May 22 runoff election.

Republican fundraiser Kathaleen Wall failed to make it to the runoff despite contributing nearly $6 million of her personal money to the campaign. Wall outspent Crenshaw 60 to one and clinched high-profile endorsements from Texas Gov. Greg Abott and Sen. Ted Cruz.

Brendan Steinhauser, a political consultant for Crenshaw, attributed much of the campaign’s success to its grassroots strategy that targeted individual voters rather than broad swaths of the Houston-area population. Unlike Wall, Crenshaw ran few radio ads.

“That allowed us to spend our dollars and time efficiently and effectively and help us win the margin of victory in the end,” Steinhauser told the Washington Free Beacon on Wednesday. – READ MORE

