Navy reviewing procedures after female recruit, 18, dies during boot camp

The U.S. Navy is reviewing its training and safety procedures after an 18-year-old recruit from Alabama died during boot camp last week.

Kelsey Nobles, of Mobile, collapsed during training at the Navy Recruit Training Center in Great Lakes, Ill., on Tuesday, spokesman Lt. Joseph W. Pfaff said.

Nobles’ father, Harold, told WKRG-TV that doctors said the woman went into cardiac arrest after a fitness test, and “couldn’t be revived.”

The recruit’s death was the second at the Navy training center in just over eight weeks. On Feb. 22, Seaman Recruit Kierra Evans, 20, collapsed following the 1.5-mile run portion of the Navy’s Physical Fitness Assessment. She was rushed to a nearby hospital but was pronounced dead several hours later, according to Military.com.

“For me, I’m just like, ‘What’s wrong?’ These young people are so excited about serving their country and going into the military. Are they doing enough to check them? Does physical testing need to be more in-depth?” Harold Nobles told the news station. – READ MORE