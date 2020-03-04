Navy Orders All Ships That Have Visited Nations In Pacific Region To Self-Quarantine For Coronavirus

The U.S. Navy has ordered that all ships that have visited nations in the Pacific region to self-quarantine at sea for two weeks in an effort to stop of the spread of the coronavirus, which originated in China.

U.S. Navy spokesman Lt. James Adam told CNN that while there is no indication that any sailors have been infected with the coronavirus, the Navy was taking no chances when it comes to potentially spreading the coronavirus.

“Out of an abundance of caution, Pacific Fleet is implementing additional mitigations to prevent Sailors from contracting COVID-19, and to monitor Sailors who have traveled to higher-risk areas,” Adam said. “The health and welfare of our sailors, civilians, and their families is paramount and our efforts are directed at detection and, if required, prevention of the spread of this illness.”

The news comes as California and New York are reportedly monitoring over 9,000 people for the the coronavirus as experts warn that the U.S. could see a boom in cases overnight. – READ MORE

