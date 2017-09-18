NATO: Russia exercise resembles “preparation for a big war”

NEAR ST. PETERSBURG, Russia — A NATO military leader has raised new concern about Russia’s massive military exercise underway on the very borders of Eastern Europe.

The head of NATO’s military committee says the war games could be seen as “a serious preparation for a big war,” despite Russian assurances they pose no threat.

Gen. Petr Pavel, head of NATO’s Military Committee, said over the weekend that NATO was working to re-establish military-to-military communications with Russia, to try to avoid any “unintended consequences of potential incidents during the exercise.” – READ MORE