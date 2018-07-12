NATO pledges to boost defense spending after stern words from Trump

NATO leaders pledged their “unwavering commitment” to boost defense spending on Wednesday, following stern words from President Trump criticizing European leaders for spending too little.

The U.S. and European allies signed a declaration stating they are “committed to improving the balance of sharing the costs and responsibilities of alliance membership.”

The declaration comes after confrontational and testy discussions between Trump and other NATO leaders.

Since the election, Trump has criticized NATO countries for not paying their fair share, while suggesting he would only come to the defense of NATO nations that fulfilled their financial obligation.

Trump also has pressed NATO countries to fulfill their goal of spending 2 percent of their gross domestic products on defense by 2024. NATO estimates that 15 members, or just over half, will meet that benchmark based on current trends. – READ MORE

In an almost unheard-of public confrontation between a sitting United States president and a NATO secretary general, President Donald Trump kicked off his European tour on Wednesday by seriously questioning the commitment of European countries to the alliance.

And he didn’t sound like the Russian puppet liberals that fantasize about — not at all.

In a harsh, breakfast-meeting exchange with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg – a former Norwegian prime minister – Trump sounded every inch the tough New York businessman who spent decades in real estate before going into politics.

.@POTUS on NATO defense spending: "It's very unfair to our country, it's very unfair to our taxpayer. And I think that these countries have to step it up not over a 10 year period— they have to step it up immediately." pic.twitter.com/nUzsldxapt — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 11, 2018

“You know, we’re protecting Germany, we’re protecting France, we’re protecting everybody, and we’re paying a lot of money to protect,” Trump said. “Now, this has been going on for decades, this has been brought up by other presidents. – READ MORE

