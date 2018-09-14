NAT’L GUARDSMAN DEBUNKS TRUMP FIST PUMP FURY, SAYS HE SAW BIASED MEDIA FIRST HAND

President Donald Trump delivered a double fist pump as he walked away from Air Force One on Tuesday, en route to a 9/11 memorial ceremony at the Flight 93 crash site in Shanksville, Pennsylvania — and while a number of critics immediately attacked the move as “disrespectful,” one National Guardsman told The Daily Caller that everything was not exactly as it seemed.

The service member, who asked to remain anonymous, told TheDC that the double fist pump was a greeting to the gathered crowd, which included a number of members of the military and their families and supporters.

“As he approached us soldiers, marines, and airmen, many were shouting and waving at him. That is when he did the ‘double fist pump’ — he was genuinely happy to say hello and shake hands, and you could tell he was proud to be greeted by ‘his’ military members.”– READ MORE