Native American Activist at Covington: ‘Borders Are White Supremacist Tools of Oppression,’ Americans Are ‘Invaders’

A Native American Activist At A “vigil” Outside A Covington Diocese In Kentucky Tuesday Attacked National Borders As “white Supremacist Tools Of Oppression.”

“Wearing that hat is a symbol of hatred on Native land. I do not care how you want to try to excuse that. When a president runs on a racist agenda–a white supremacist agenda, you are supporting white supremacy when you are supporting him. There is no excusing that,” the activist, name Carolina Castoreno-Santana said of the Covington students.

“It is not even about political lines. It has nothing to do with that. This is the most openly racist president since Andrew Jackson in our history. No wonder that that is his hero who he idolizes. Another thing that is important because, what’s going on right now? Why is our government currently shut down? Because of a stupid border wall.”

“Let me tell you this: borders are a white supremacist tools of oppression, created by the invaders of this land. We did not have borders prior to colonization.”

"The Mexicans and Central Americans who are seeking asylum in this country are indigenous. Many of them speak their indigenous languages still. For the people that are here, the descendants of invaders, and who benefit from white supremacy on a regular basis, to determine whether or not indigenous people can migrate on their own land, is the epitome of white privilege."