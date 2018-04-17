Security
Nationwide manhunt underway for alleged “cold-blooded” killer grandma
A nationwide manhunt is underway for a 56-year-old grandmother who allegedly killed her husband and then befriended a woman and killed her in order to steal her identity.
Officials say Lois Reiss, 56, of Blooming Prairie, Minnesota, killed her husband, David, in their home on March 23.
Two weeks later, Reiss was identified as the suspect in the death of 59-year-old Pamela Hutchinson in Fort Myers Beach, Florida.
Police believe Reiss befriended Hutchinson because of their physical resemblance.
Hutchinson was found dead of multiple gunshot wounds in her home on April 9, officials said. Her cash, credit cards, identification and car had all been stolen, police said.
