Nationwide Manhunt for Three Illegal Aliens Accused of Kidnapping, Raping Teen Sisters

A Nationwide Manhunt Is Underway For Three Illegal Aliens Who Are Accused Of Kidnapping And Raping Two Underage, Teenage Sisters In Bowling Green, Ohio.

According to WISTV10, four illegal aliens are alleged to have kidnapped and raped a 13-year-old girl and her 14-year-old sister at a Days Inn near Wooster Street in Bowling Green.

The teen sisters allegedly escaped the four illegal aliens after being held against their will and sexually assaulted, and were quickly taken to the hospital by their mother and stepfather.

Already in custody is 24-year-old illegal alien Simon Juan Thomas from Guatemala. Thomas was arrested and charged by Bowling Green Police with raping minors and is currently imprisoned on a $50,000 bond.

Meanwhile, the other three illegal aliens remain on the run with Bowling Green Police officials saying they believe the men have fled the region. – READ MORE

