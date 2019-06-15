Nation’s biggest doctors group says ‘no thanks’ to democratic socialists’ Medicare for All plan

The American Medical Association, the United States’ largest doctors group, voted Tuesday to again reject single-payer health care proposals.

Though the issue has gained popularity on the left, especially among 2020 Democratic presidential candidates following the lead of democratic socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders (Vt.), America’s doctors are less enthused about it.

According to Modern Healthcare, the AMA’s House of Delegates voted 53 percent to 47 percent to reject a measure that would drop the organization’s longtime opposition to any single-payer systems.

Most of the push to change the AMA’s decades-long stance on plans like Medicare for All came from medical students. The younger contingent had spent days in “contentious debate” with the AMA leadership over the group’s opposition to single-payer, Modern Healthcare reported. In fact, many of the medical students joined a pro-Medicare for All protest led by nurses and advocates outside the AMA meeting – READ MORE