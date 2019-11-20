National Security Council Superiors Voiced Serious Concerns About Alexander Vindman’s Judgment

National Security Council supervisors and colleagues raised concerns about Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman’s judgment on multiple occasions, according to testimony Tuesday from former National Security Director of Russia and European affairs Tim Morrison.

Morrison said his predecessor Dr. Fiona Hill and other staff at the NSC had raised concerns about Vindman’s judgment, as well as Deputy Senior Director for Europe John Erath.

A full range of Morrison’s concerns were not discussed, as his counsel asked him only to respond on issues with Vindman regarding Ukraine and the current case.

But Morrison did acknowledge that Vindman had a problem with working outside the chain of command.

Vindman, Morrison recalled, also expressed frustrations that he was not included on the Ukraine trip and on other conversations with ambassadors.

Despite concerns raised by his colleagues, Morrison specified that he formed his own judgments about Vindman’s character:

They, Dr. Hill, Mr. Erath and others in the NSC raised concerns about Alex, those concerns were noted, I didn't take them for face value. I treated them as representations of others. I was on alert, but I formed my own judgments. I took no action because of the statements of someone else that I couldn't independently validate.