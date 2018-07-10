National Pro-Life Leaders: Trump ‘Has Followed Through on His Promise’

National pro-life leaders are praising President Donald Trump for keeping his “promise” to them in his choice of Judge Brett Kavanaugh as his nominee to replace Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy.

“For a second time, President Trump has followed through on his promise to select a nominee from the list he presented during the campaign,” said Tony Perkins, president of Family Research Council, in a statement. “President Trump promised a constitutionalist – someone who will call balls and strikes according to the Constitution. We trust the president that Judge Kavanaugh will fit this mold as a justice.”

“In nominating Judge Brett Kavanaugh to be the next U.S. Supreme Court Justice, President Trump has once again delivered on his promise to send a fair and independent constitutionalist judge to our nation’s highest court,” said Ashley McGuire, a senior fellow with The Catholic Association. – READ MORE

In 2011, D.C. Circuit Judge Brett Kavanaugh used a dissenting opinion to explain that semiautomatic handguns and rifles are “commonly-owned” and therefore constitutionally protected.

His dissent came in Heller v. District of Columbia (2011), which was a suit challenging firearm regulations adopted in D.C. in the aftermath of the seminal District of Columbia v. Heller (2008).

Kavanaugh wrote:

In Heller, the Supreme Court held that handguns – the vast majority of which today are semi-automatic – are constitutionally protected because they have not traditionally been banned and are in common use by law-abiding citizens. There is no meaningful or persuasive constitutional distinction between semi-automatic handguns and semiautomatic rifles. Semi-automatic rifles, like semi-automatic handguns, have not traditionally been banned and are in common use by law-abiding citizens for self-defense in the home, hunting, and other lawful uses. Moreover, semiautomatic handguns are used in connection with violent crimes far more than semi-automatic rifles are. It follows from Heller’s protection of semi-automatic handguns that semi-automatic rifles are also constitutionally protected and that D.C.’s ban on them is unconstitutional.

On July 9, 2018, President Donald Trump nominated Kavanaugh to serve as the next justice of the Supreme Court.- READ MORE

