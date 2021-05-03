National Park Service calls for volunteers to kill bison at Grand Canyon

The National Park Service (NPS) is looking for volunteers to assist in killing hundreds of bison on the North Rim of Arizona’s Grand Canyon National Park.

In cooperation with the Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD), NPS posted a webpage seeking individuals “skilled” in “bison removal.”

Applications open to the public at 12 a.m. local time on May 3 through 11:59 p.m. on May 4, according to the site.

In an accompanying announcement detailing the work and qualifications of the September 2021 job, the NPS wrote that it was “concerned about increased impacts on park resources such as water, vegetation, soils, archaeological sites and values such as visitor experience and wilderness character” given the “current distribution, abundance, density and the expected growth of the bison herd on the North Rim.”

"Reducing the herd size will protect the park ecosystem, resources and values," the agency said.

