National Parents’ Coalition ‘Thrilled’ Trump Exposed ‘Indoctrination’ in Government Schools

A national parents’ coalition that formed around the anti-Common Core movement told Breitbart News it is “thrilled” President Donald Trump has exposed the “indoctrination” of America’s children that has been occurring for decades in government schools.

In comments sent to Breitbart News following Trump’s address at the Mount Rushmore Fireworks Celebration on the evening of July 3, United States Parents Involved in Education (USPIE) agreed with the president that America’s children have been indoctrinated “through fake history and the outright hatred they have learned in government classrooms.”

The president said: ur children are taught in school to hate their own country, and to believe that the men and women who built it were not heroes, but that they were villains. The radical view of American history is a web of lies — all perspective is removed, every virtue is obscured, every motive is twisted, every fact is distorted, and every flaw is magnified until the history is purged and the record is disfigured beyond all recognition.

“The violent mayhem we have seen in the streets of cities that are run by liberal Democrats, in every case, is the predictable result of years of extreme indoctrination and bias in education, journalism, and other cultural institutions,” Trump observed. – READ MORE

