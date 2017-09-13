National Guardsman accused of threatening to kill Pence

A 22-year-old National Guardsman from Pennsylvania was accused of threatening to kill Vice President Mike Pence, officials said.

William Dunbar, of Berlin, Pa., was on duty at the Army National Guard Training Center when he said, “If someone pays me enough money, I will kill the vice president,” Richland County cops said.

Witnesses said they alerted commanding officers after they heard Dunbar make the threat twice on Saturday.