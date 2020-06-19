National Guard Soldiers Activated For Trump Rally In Tulsa, Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Army National Guard is activating up to 250 soldiers to help provide security during President Trump’s campaign rally Saturday in Tulsa, authorities said Wednesday.

The guardsmen will be used as a “force multiplier” to help state and local police secure safety zones around the downtown BOK Center, where the rally will be held, Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin said, according to The Washington Times.

“The guardsmen will be unarmed but will carry shields, batons and pepper spray in case they need to protect themselves, said Guard spokesman Lt. Col. Geoff Legler,” said The Times.

Trump had originally scheduled the campaign rally for Friday, June 19, which is known as Juneteenth, a day to commemorate the first time slaves in Texas were told about the Emancipation Proclamation. Trump moved the date after an outcry from critics.

But his rally will still coincide with a two-day Juneteenth celebration Friday and Saturday in the Greenwood District near downtown. Several anti-Trump protests are also planned for Saturday. – READ MORE

