National Guard Ordered To Protect DC Monuments

The National Guard will soon send unarmed personnel to monuments and memorials around Washington, D.C., to help U.S. Park Police protect them.

President Trump and officials in the administration have blasted protesters for attacking national monuments and said law enforcement officials do not have enough resources to protect monuments during the protests that followed the death of George Floyd, who perished while in the custody of Minneapolis police.

That will soon change.

“The District of Columbia National Guard is responding to a request to support law enforcement officials and has dispatched unarmed personnel, with others on stand-by,” National Guard spokesman Maj. Robert Perino said in a statement to CNN. “Activated Guardsmen are expected to provide security for local monuments and critical infrastructure.”

Guard members are set to stay deployed through July 4 and their number may top 400, according to CNN. – READ MORE

