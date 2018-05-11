National Guard making impact at US-Mexico line, Customs and Border Protection agency says

National Guard troops deployed to the U.S.-Mexico border following President Donald Trump’s April directive have freed U.S. Customs and Border Protection personnel to apprehend an additional 1,600 people illegally crossing into the U.S., CBP officials said.

The approximately 775 National Guard troops have also helped capture 1,000 pounds of marijuana and turn back 451 people who attempted to illegally cross the border, the Washington Examiner reported.

The extra personnel have allowed the CBP to focus on monitoring surveillance systems and being better equipped to make arrests, the report said. – READ MORE

