National Guard Commander: 75% of Guardsmen Want to Continue Border Mission

A key National Guard commander, Major General John Nichols, told Rep. Martha McSally (R-AZ) at a congressional hearing on Tuesday that 75 percent of guardsmen want to continue their current mission to help secure America’s southern border.

Nichols called the deployment “very positive,” citing the National Guard’s ability to put their skills to use.

“We’re coming up on 179 days on mission. We’re talking about rotating people out. Seventy-five percent of them want to stay. The other 25 have jobs they have to get to,” he said. The major general reminded the committee that it had not been a voluntary deployment. – READ MORE

The House’s Homeland Security funding bill for next year includes $5 billion for border security efforts, including new “barrier construction” along the U.S.-Mexico border — easily outpacing the Senate’s version, which sets aside $1.6 billion for fencing along the southern border.

The bill, unveiled Wednesday, had been the last of the 12 annual funding measures for 2019 released by House Republicans, and it’s perhaps the most contentious amid the divisive immigration debate in Washington.

The $5 billion would be for “physical barriers and associated technology along the U.S. southern border,” including $126 million for border technology, according to Republicans on the committee.

Rep. Kevin Yoder, Kansas Republican, said the bill takes “the largest steps in years” toward fulfilling pledges to secure the southern border.

“We add funding for more than 200 miles of physical barrier, hundreds of new immigration and customs enforcement agents, and state of the art technology that will give our law enforcement agencies the tools they need to keep us safe,” said Mr. Yoder, chairman of the Appropriations homeland security subcommittee. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1