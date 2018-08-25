National Enquirer publisher’s safe contained damaging Trump stories: report

The National Enquirer reportedly possessed a safe that contained damaging stories about President Trump that it had killed in the lead-up to the 2016 presidential election.

The Associated Press reported Thursday that the tabloid kept these items under lock and key as part of its friendly relationship with then-candidate Trump during his 2016 presidential campaign. The publication endorsed Trump in the 2016 election — the first time it ever announced official support for a presidential candidate.

Multiple people familiar with National Enquirer’s parent company, American Media Inc., told AP that the safe was “a great source of power” for National Enquirer publisher David Pecker.

The records related to Trump were reportedly stored alongside documents related to other celebrities’ catch-and-kill deals, an agreement in which exclusive rights to someone’s story are bought with no intention of publishing the story.

News of the media company's safe comes just hours after the revelation that Pecker met with prosecutors to discuss former Trump attorney Michael Cohen's involvement in the president's alleged nondisclosure payment deals with women prior to the 2016 election.

The longtime chief financial officer of the Trump Organization, Allen Weisselberg, was given immunity by federal prosecutors in New York during the course of the Michael Cohen investigation, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

The news was first reported Friday by The Wall Street Journal.

Weisselberg is “Executive 1” on page 17 of the criminal information filed by prosecutors in the Michael Cohen case, a person with knowledge of the matter told NBC News.

According to prosecutors, Cohen sent an invoice to Executive 1, meaning Weisselberg, for “Payment for services rendered for the month of January and February, 2017,” a payment that was really meant to reimburse Cohen for a payment to Stormy Daniels.

Weisselberg then sent the invoice to another Trump Organization executive via e-mail directing him to “Please pay from the Trust. Post to legal expenses. Put ‘retainer for the months of January and February 2017’ in the description.”

Weisselberg, 70, began working for the Trump Organization as an accountant in the 1970s, when President Donald Trump's father Fred ran the company. Weisselberg was also treasurer of The Donald J. Trump Foundation, the president's charitable organization, which has been sued by the New York attorney general for alleged violations of state law.