National Drug Store To Sell Line Of Make-Up For Men

CVS, the largest drugstore chain in the U.S., has announced that it will add a men’s cosmetics line from Stryx to some 2,000 stores, lending credibility to the notion that makeup for men is going mainstream.

Men’s make-up has long been sold in high-end stores, but adding the products to about a quarter of CVS stores nationwide will make the products more accessible and more affordable.

“Men’s grooming has seen incredible growth during this stay-at-home period,” CVS said in a statement. Putting Stryx products on the drugstores’ shelves is a move to cash in on that trend and provide what the company’s top executives think are products for which there is a demand. “Men are a top customer focus at CVS Beauty,” the company said in the statement.

The Stryx products strike a masculine tone in advertising.

“Even though Stryx is pitching a product traditionally made for women, its presentation is stereotypical male,” the Chicago Tribune reported. “The packaging is black, grey and dark blue. The concealer tool is pitched as sleek and discreet and could be easily be mistaken for a black pen, clip included. A photo on Stryx’s website rests the makeup on a wooden desk, next to a leather-bound notebook and rocks glass half-filled with booze. A slogan reads: ‘Handsome made easy.’” – READ MORE

