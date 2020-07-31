National Catholic Reporter: ‘AOC is the Future of the Catholic Church’

The progressive National Catholic Reporter (NCR) has declared Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to be “the future of the Catholic Church” noting her frequent references to “Catholic values” and her “passion for justice.”

In an op-ed Monday, NCR’s executive editor Heidi Schlumpf praised Rep. Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) as a “rock-star millennial leader of the left” who “grew up Catholic and even wrote about how her faith influences her views on public policies such as mass incarceration, for a Catholic magazine.”

As I listened to her “stunning speech” on the House floor last week, “I was struck by how often it referenced Catholic values,” Ms. Schlumpf wrote.

The National Catholic Reporter is notorious for parroting the positions of the Democrat Party even when they contradict clear teachings of the Catholic Church, and over the years has pushed for abortion, same-sex marriage, women’s ordination to the priesthood, an end to celibacy, and greater restrictions on religious liberty and conscience objections.

It is unsurprising, therefore, that among Rep. Ocasio-Cortez purportedly “Catholic” values one discovers a full-bore embrace of the Democrats’ advocacy of taxpayer-funded abortion-on-demand as a “human right.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --