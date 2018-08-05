National Archives Rejects Dems’ Request on Kavanaugh Records

The chief of the National Archives has rejected a request from Senate Democrats for non-public records generated during Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s tenure as staff secretary for President George W. Bush.

Kavanaugh’s three years as staff secretary have become a focal point of the confirmation battle as the Judiciary Committee couldn’t reach agreement over the scope of the documents request.

Senator Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., made a personal appeal to David Ferriero, archivist of the United States, for the records.

He called Ferriero following a formal request from Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California, the lead Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, for non-public records preserved as required by the Presidential Records Act.

Feinstein had said Ferriero’s “restrictive reading of the law results in one political party having complete control over what records the Senate will be able to see before deciding whether a nominee should receive a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court of the United States.”

Ferriero said that the National Archives and Records Administration traditionally has responded only to “special access” requests from committee chairmen, not from the senior member of the minority party on the panel. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1