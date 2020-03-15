Nation of Islam follower admits to killing three people because they were white: ‘I just found some white men to kill’

A follower of the Nation of Islam just confessed to killing four people simply because they were white. “I didn’t want to do nothing to law enforcement, so I just found some white men to kill,” Kori Muhammad told police as he confessed, according to KFSN-TV.

Muhammad’s crime spree started back in April of 2017, when he murdered security guard Carl Williams at a motel in Fresno, California. Muhammad claims that Williams was harassing him, but security footage from the motel says otherwise. It shows Muhammad launching a sneak attack on the guard while he talked to one of the attacker’s friends.

Muhammad initially went into hiding following the murder, but after learning he was a suspect, he returned to the area five days later intent on carrying out racially motivated violence.

“When I walked up to the truck, I saw a Mexican driver and a white guy,” Muhammad confessed. “I didn’t want to target the driver because he was Mexican, so I shot the white dude.” – READ MORE

