‘Nation’ Editor Wants People to Harass Sen. Jeff Flake Wherever He Goes — She’s Actually Forming a Group For It

As pressure mounted on senators to vote for or against Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation, one progressive magazine editor indicated she wanted to make the rest of Sen. Jeff Flake’s (R-Ariz.) life terrible if he voted in favor of the nominee.

Annie Shields, who works as an editor at “The Nation” magazine, tweeted on Thursday that she was starting a Democratic Socialist group for people to continually harass Flake in public places.

I am starting a National @DemSocialists working group to follow Jeff Flake around to every restaurant, cafe, store, etc he goes to for the rest of his life and yell at him. https://t.co/8ry6Tj7VUA — Annie Shields (@anastasiakeeley) October 4, 2018

Her tweet was just the latest attempt to harass Flake, who notably delayed his vote on Kavanaugh after two women confronted him in an elevator.– READ MORE

Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ), a swing vote in the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh who called for the week-long delay, has conceded that the FBI investigation into the allegations of sexual assault against the SCOTUS nominee found no corroborating evidence to support Christine Blasey Ford’s claims.

According to The Hill, Flake announced that he agrees with his colleague Sen. Susan Collins (R-MN) that the FBI investigation was thorough. He also added that they found nothing.

“I think Susan Collins was quoted saying it was very thorough but no new corroborative information came out of it. That’s accurate,” Flake told reporters after reviewing the FBI report on Thursday.

“I wanted this pause, we’ve had this pause. We’ve had the professionals, the FBI, determine — given the scope that we gave them, current credible allegations — to go and do their review which they’ve done,” Flake said.

“Thus far we’ve seen no new credible corroboration, no new corroboration at all,” he said. – READ MORE