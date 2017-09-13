True Pundit

Nate Silver on Clinton’s 2016 Campaign: ‘Most Negative Campaign in History’ (VIDEO)

Political statistician Nate Silver on Monday said that two-time failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton ran the “most negative campaign in history” last year against Donald Trump.

Silver, the editor-in-chief of the data website FiveThirtyEight, said that Clinton doesn’t get enough criticism for running a negative campaign. – READ MORE

