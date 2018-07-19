Natalie Portman Equates Consuming Meat to Nazi-Era Atrocities (VIDEO)

Actress Natalie Portman Compared Consuming Meat To Crimes Committed During The Holocaust In A Video Paying Tribute To Famed Writer And Animal Welfare Rights Activist Isaac Bashevis Singer, Released Monday By People For The Ethical Treatment Of Animals (Peta).

Highlighting a passage from Singer’s famed autobiographical novel Shosha, Portman saysin the controversial video,“We do to God’s creatures what the Nazis did to us.”

“Nowadays, many of us speak up for animals, but it wasn’t always like this,” the actress adds. “Decades ago, one man articulated the plight of animals so boldly that the modern world couldn’t ignore him.” – READ MORE

Actress Natalie Portman reflected on former Harvard classmate Jared Kushner during an interview on Thursday — and she didn’t have too many nice things to say about the White House staffer she once considered a friend.

“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert asked the actress if she had any memories of Kushner, who graduated with her from the prestigious Massachusetts university in 2003.

“Sure,” Portman said. “We were friendly,” she said, before acknowledging Colbert’s suggestion that Kushner was not a great student. “That is — true,” she answered.

“Would you care to elaborate?” Colbert asked, smiling broadly and reminding Portman that she was free to say whatever she liked.

“I don’t know. Unfortunately, there’s not a lot funny to say about someone you were friends with becoming a supervillain, so, you know, it’s not funny,” Portman answered. – READ MORE

