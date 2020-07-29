NASTY: Speaker Nancy Pelosi compares AG William Barr to a ‘blob,’ Trump ‘henchman’ (VIDEO)

WATCH: @SpeakerPelosi likens AG Barr to a “blob,” arguing he has acted more like a “henchman” for Trump than the Attorney General of the United States. pic.twitter.com/qEg7K6lhZg — The Beat with Ari Melber on MSNBC 📺 (@TheBeatWithAri) July 28, 2020

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) likened Attorney General William Barr to a “blob” over his testimony Tuesday in front of the House Judiciary Committee.

The Democratic leader was speaking to Ari Melber on his MSNBC show when she made the questionable comparison.

“I just thought he was despicable. So beneath the dignity of an attorney general,” she said.

She admitted that she did not watch the entire hearing but that she tuned in to hear his answers about upholding the Constitution of the United States. – READ MORE

