NASTY: Kathy Griffin Unleashes New Attack On Trump’s Family, Takes Back Apology (VIDEO)

Posted on by
On Monday, embattled comedian Kathy Griffin walked back her apology to President Donald Trump and his family from last year when she held up a decapitated head of Trump in a photo that caused significant uproar across the political spectrum.

Appearing on ABC's "The View," Griffin responded to co-host Sara Haines' comment about the fact that it has been one year since the grotesque incident which cost Griffin sponsorships and jobs, The Washington Free Beacon reported.

WATCH: Kathy Griffin Unleashes New Attack On Trump's Family, Takes Back Apology
On Monday, embattled comedian Kathy Griffin walked back her apology to President Donald Trump and his family from last year when she held up a decapitated head of Trump in a photo that caused significant uproar across the political spectrum.

