NASTY: Kamala Harris Blames The NRA For Endangering Schoolchildren

On Thursday, 2020 presidential contender Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA), sensing she is being left behind in the race and eager to burnish her leftist credentials, blamed the NRA for endangering schoolchildren, tweeting, “Our children shouldn’t go to school worried they will have to run for their lives from an active shooter. We need leaders who will stand up to the NRA and fight to keep our kids safe from gun violence.”

NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch blasted Harris for her tweet, writing, "This is abhorrent. Millions of NRA members are also parents — myself included. You know what keeps kids safe? Prosecuting repeat offenders who have felony gun charges and drive crime. Yet while AG your state was at the bottom of this list. You have zero consistency on safety."